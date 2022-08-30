Agyemang Badu wins first trophy with Accra Great Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu won his first trophy with Accra Great Olympics after they defeated Bechem United by 2-0 to become champions of the 2022 Ghalca G6 tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, August 29, 2022.



Goals from Abdul Yusif Razak and Adrian Adjetey gave the ‘Dade’ boys their first silverware ahead of the new season.



Agyemang-Badu came on as a substitute in the game and nearly scored a free-kick from 25-yards out but it was dealt with by Bechem United’s goalkeeper.



The former Udinese player played a key role in Great Olympics success as he made his debut in their game against Karela United.



The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) off-season competition started on August 17, 2022, and ended on Monday 29, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The competition featured the top six clubs for the 2021/2022 league season, namely Medeama SC, Bechem United, Karela United, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea.



Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko withdrew from the tournament due to their scheduled preseason tour in Sudan.



JNA/KPE