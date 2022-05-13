Agyemang Badu urges Ghana to focus on 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has urged Black Stars of Ghana to solely focus on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after sealing qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana have been drawn in Group E alongside Madagascar, Angola and Central Africa Republic.



The Stars will open their Group E qualifiers against Madagascar at home on May 30, 2022.



"We have the qualifiers next month and we need to concentrate on the qualifiers.



"We have already qualified to the World Cup, we have seven months to the World Cup and in a month’s time we have a very serious qualifiers," Agyemang Badu said as quoted africa-foot.com.



"So the most important thing is, we need to concentrate on the African Cup qualifiers, build a formidable squad that can compete at the world stage.



"The most important thing is we have a promising squad and we just need to build on them, have one or two to come and add up to it.



He added, Those who are willing play and those who the coach thinks he needs on board.



"And with these promising squad, young chaps we have, I think we can go far."



The top two teams from each group including host Cote D’Ivoire will compete in the biennial tournament slated for June 23-July 23, 2023.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











