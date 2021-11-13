Agyemang Badu labels Fatawu Issahaku as the new Abedi Pele

Sports News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, believes teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is the country's next Abedi Pele.



Agyemang Badu has been overwhelmed by the youngster's talents and has tipped him to go on to become a great player for the Black Stars.



Fatawu Issahaku shot to prominence after the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, where he helped Ghana win the tournament and was adjudged most valuable player.



In the Ghana Premier League, where he currently plays for Dreams FC, the 17-year-old has netted twice in two matches.



"He is a wonderful chap, Very confident,” Agyemang Badu told Starr FM.



“I watched his game against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium and he is an excellent player who has all the qualities. We just need to guide him well and if we do that I think we are getting the new Abedi Pele in Ghana," added the China-based star.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is currently with the senior national team as they chase Group G's only ticket for the play-offs of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.