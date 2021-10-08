Agyemang-Badu confident of Black Stars win against Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is confident that Ghana will triumph over the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana will play host to Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday before the reverse fixture in Harare on October 12, 2021.



The Black Stars have recorded one win and one defeat after two rounds of matches and are trailing South Africa in Group G who has 4 points.



Speaking ahead of the game, Agyeman-Badu, the former Udinese marksman said Ghana will beat Zimbabwe under new coach Milovan Rajevac.



“With the character of the coach I know and also knowing the terrain, I believe Ghana will emerge as winners against Zimbabwe on Saturday,” he said.



The much-anticipated game has been scheduled for 4 pm at the Cape Coast stadium.







