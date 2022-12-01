Agyemang Badu charges Black Stars players to approach Uruguay’s clash with a winning mentality

Sports News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has entreated Black Stars players to approach the Uruguay game with a winning mentality on Friday.



The Black Stars will take on the South American giants in their final group game as they seek to progress to the knockout stage.



Ahead of the clash, Agyemang Badu, who now plies his trade for Great Olympics has urged the players not to think of avenging the painful defeat against Uruguay in 2010.



After two games in Group H, Uruguay have managed just a point after suffering a defeat against Portugal on Monday afternoon.



Meanwhile, Ghana earned an important win to boost their chances of progressing to the round of 16.



The Black Stars inflicted a 3-2 win over the Asian giants to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout phase.



The four-time African champions must avoid defeat against Uruguay to book a spot in the Round of 16.



"I don't want the players to think of revenge. It's 12 years back and everything has change now though there are a few players within their team.



"I spoke to the players and they have promised me that they are just playing the tournament, two games down, one more to go therefore no need for revenge but a normal game and a must-win to qualify."



“We shouldn't think of drawing the game, because we might be crying at the bed of the game. We should go in for a win, score, and try to hold them tight in the midfield battle. We must also be solid on our wing backs and try to block crossing from their opponent. I am 120 percent confident that, Ghana will make it to the Round 16” he told Akoma FM.



The 2016 European champions, Portugal are currently on the summit of Group H with six points, ahead of Ghana, who have three.



Meanwhile, Uruguay and South Korea both have one point each ahead of the final group games on Friday.



Ghana were denied a semifinal berth at the World Cup courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball incident in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevent a goal-bound header from Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.



Suarez essentially produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper and he was shown a straight red card as a result.



Ghana were also awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from 12 yards crashed into the crossbar, which resulted in Suarez going mental on the touchline and sent the game to a shootout.



Uruguay won the penalty shoot-out to progress to the semifinals with Luis Suarez celebrated for his demonic act.