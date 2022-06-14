Agent Oliver Arthur silent on Felix Afena-Gyan Sassuolo links

Soccer News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Agent Oliver Arthur has remained silent on reports linking client Felix Afena-Gyan to a move from AS Roma to fellow Serie A side Sassuolo.



Roma is reportedly planning to include the youngster in a trade for Davide Frattesi.



The reports first surfaced near the end of last season and is gaining traction, as Roma are interested in signing the young Italian midfielder.



However, Arthur has refused to comment, telling Italian media Romagiallorossa. it, “First of all, thank you for your interest in Felix. Unfortunately, however, I cannot confirm or deny these market rumours concerning Felix at Sassuolo. What I can say is that there is a lot going on with Afena. That's all I can say right now."



Afena-Gyan had a fantastic season, breaking into the first team. He scored two goals to help AS Roma win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.



The youngster recently scored his first goal for Ghana and is quickly becoming one of the country's most reliable forwards.



The 19-year-old is also linked with a move to newly-promoted side Lecce.



