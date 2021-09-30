Agent Oliver Arthur raves about Edmund Addo's 'mental toughness and pure talent'

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Edmund Addo's agent Oliver Arthur has extolled the supreme qualities of the FC Sheriff midfielder after a decent showcase on Tuesday night against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.



The renowned FIFA intermediary describes the 21-year-old as a genuine talent and possesses a tough mentality needed to succeed at the highest level.



Arthur is backing him to develop into a ‘complete top-tier midfielder’.



"If you’ve seen Addo play before, you easily would’ve foreseen and predicted such an inspired display at the Santiago Bernabéu," the ArthurLegacy chief said.



"Edmund has true grit and is technically gifted a footballer, awaiting to complete his development en route to the highest level."



"He is very humble and focused only on developing his game to become a global superstar."



Addo played the entire duration as FC Sheriff posted a shock 2-1 win over the 11-time European champions at the Bernabeu.



