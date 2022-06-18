Agent Oliver Arhur backs Felix Afena-Gyan to play key role for Ghana at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agent Oliver Arthur believes his client Felix Afena-Gyan will play an important role for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The young Roma striker shone against Nigeria, helping the Black Stars secure qualification on away goals.



Since then, he has scored his first goal for the Black Stars and is widely expected to be named as part of Otto Addo's squad for the big tournament.



“I think that it [World Cup] will be an opportunity to show who he is," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.



“I always tell him that when the opportunity [arrives], show what is in you.



“I think that you can attest to the fact that, the Nigeria game he played he showed something.



“And I’m sure by the time November, December, he would have had a lot more development in his career and then he will do more," he added.



Ghana will kick off their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action against South Korea at Al Rayyan's Education City Stadium.



Ghana will conclude their group stage campaign with a highly anticipated match against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



Send your news stories to editor@ghanasoccernet.com and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.