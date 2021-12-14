Age has caught up with me, I don’t know if I’ve retired as yet - Clottey

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian professional boxer Joshua Clottey says it remains unclear whether he has retired from boxing.



The former champion indicated that several individuals have wondered why he did not fight in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom just to gain the prominence and respect he deserved.



According to him, as someone who respects himself, he would not be bound by the opinions of critics to make a good decision in his life.



Joshua Clottey asserted that age has caught up with him and was not certain if he should hang his gloves or retire from professional boxing.



“Some have asked why I refused to fight in Australia, USA, and the UK so I will gain prominence, recognition, and respect from the young boxers. I respect myself a lot and I do not want to do that.



"Age has caught up with me, and I don’t want to force myself and fight. I am not certain as to whether I will fight again or retire. Time will tell if I will fight again or retire,” he said.



He was speaking to Isaac Worlanyo Wallace on Rainbow Sports.