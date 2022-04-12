Agbeko grumbles over lack of support for Ghana boxing

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian boxer, Joseph Agbeko, has bemoaned the lack of support for boxing in the country despite the laurels boxing has won for the nation.



According to him, boxing is a sport that can take many of the youth away from the streets.



“Ghana boxing is not getting the support it deserves, we’re not getting it, not even half, boxing is part of sports in Ghana so I don’t know why the government is not supporting boxing as they are supposed to…” Agbeko stated.



Explaining his reason, he noted on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM Monday, 11 April 2022, that “I can confidently say this because we’ve boys preparing for the commonwealth games and the games are just around the corner, the people [boxers] going for the games should by this time going for training tours somewhere, doing a lot of activities that can prepare them for the competition.



“Look at Samuel Takyi, he did well by winning bronze medal for Ghana [at the Olympics] but I don’t think the government invested in him for him to win the bronze medal because the boys are not getting any support, they are not getting any challenges to prepare their minds and expose them”.



Agbeko bemoaned further that although boxing has produced three Olympic medals “and the highest is silver medal from Ike Quartey Snr for the nation while football has given only one bronze medal from Barcelona 1992,” football is rather given more attention and support than boxing.



“In football, we’ve been to the world cup three times but Ghana has been able to produce 10 solid world champions,” he lamented further.



He noted that boxing is a very tough sports, “it’s a sport that takes people off the street because the toughness boxers have, they can use that on the streets to commit any crime that they want but they go into the ring knowing that ‘I may come out healthy or not’; but they still have that confidence to take the risk and stand in the ring to fight for the whole world to defend their countries and also make a living and these boys are doing that for their country so we deserve much support…”



Agbeko, thus, called on the government and corporate Ghana to invest in amateur boxing “so we can groom proper talents.”



Agbeko is a two-time former bantamweight world champion, having held the IBF title twice between 2007 and 2011.



Additionally, he held the Commonwealth bantamweight title from 2004 to 2006; the IBO bantamweight title in 2013; and has challenged once for a super bantamweight world title in 2013.