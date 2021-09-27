Agbeko eyes last world title shot

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Two-time bantamweight world champion, Joseph Agbeko is optimistic of having another world title shot before retiring from the sport.



But in an interview with the Times Sports, the 41-year-old, who is ranked first in the World Boxing Organisation(WBO) bantamweight division, believe she would need a couple of fights to be in the best shape.



“I may have a fight or two before retiring if things go as planned. I train all the time because I believe I have something to give to boxing before retiring and those fights will include a world title shot, “he stated.



Agbeko was scheduled to fight in a final eliminator in June but could not honour the fight due to what he described as ‘unfair treatment by the organizers’.



“African boxers are still not treated fairly by governing bodies. We wrote severally to fight the number two on the rankings but we were ignored. The WBO rather considered that request when the third contender made a request to fight me for the final eliminator,” he stated.



“Unfortunately, after the back and forth, we had less time(three months) to prepare and process documents to travel for the fight; so we had to decline,”he stated.



He, however, stated that plans were far advanced to get the WBO to sanction a fight between him and the winner of the fight between the second and third contenders.



“We have not given up so it is highly possible to have a fight later this year or early next year,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Agbeko in collaboration boxing syndicate Ace Power Promotions will organize a special promotion in the Volta region in memory of the former world champion.



The event would also be used to provide a platform for young boxers in the region to exhibit their talents.



“I have been grooming a lot of boxers in my academy and would use the opportunity to officially launch the project aimed at giving back to society through boxing,” he stated.



Director, Corporate and Legal Affairs at Ace Power Promotions, Kizito Akudago said, there are very talented boxers in the region that must be assisted to become world champions.



“As we honour the boxer for making the nation proud, we would, through his boxing academy, raise more talents from the region to represent Ghana in future.”



Hopefully, the bout, he said, would be held in April 2022 and called on corporate entities to come on board to support Agbeko to create new world champions.