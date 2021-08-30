Afutu, Salifu, Awako and two others nominated for GPL Player of the Season award

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak duo, Benjamin Afutu and Ibrahim Salifu and new teammate Gladson Awako and two others have been nominated for the Ghana Premier League Player of the Season award.



The trio are joined by top scorer Diawisie Taylor and WAFA's Augustine Boakye.



The nominees will be pruned to three players with the winner announced at the Head Office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30.



According to the Football Association, a brief presentation ceremony will be held on Monday at the office of Electroland Ghana at 6 pm.



The winner of the prestigious award is expected to receive GH¢5000 shopping voucher, an all-expenses-paid weekend stay at the Alisa Hotel and a personalized trophy.



Below are the stats of each player:



Augustine Boakye (20) - WAFA SC



29 Matches played



09 Goals



13 Assists



07 MVPs



Salifu Ibrahim (21) - Eleven Wonders & Hearts of Oak



33 Matches played



03 Goals



08 Assists



08 MVPs



Gladson Awako (30) - Great Olympics



31 Matches played



07 Goals



07 Assists



04 MVPs



Diawisie Taylor (21) - Karela United FC



31 Matches played



18 Goals



07 Assists



04 MVPs



Benjamin Afutu Kotey -Hearts of Oak



29 Matches played



09 Goals



02 Assists



02 MVPs