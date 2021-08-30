Afutu, Salifu, Awako and two others nominated for GPL Player of the Season award

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Hearts of Oak duo, Benjamin Afutu and Ibrahim Salifu and new teammate Gladson Awako and two others have been nominated for the Ghana Premier League Player of the Season award.
The trio are joined by top scorer Diawisie Taylor and WAFA's Augustine Boakye.
The nominees will be pruned to three players with the winner announced at the Head Office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30.
According to the Football Association, a brief presentation ceremony will be held on Monday at the office of Electroland Ghana at 6 pm.
The winner of the prestigious award is expected to receive GH¢5000 shopping voucher, an all-expenses-paid weekend stay at the Alisa Hotel and a personalized trophy.
Below are the stats of each player:
Augustine Boakye (20) - WAFA SC
29 Matches played
09 Goals
13 Assists
07 MVPs
Salifu Ibrahim (21) - Eleven Wonders & Hearts of Oak
33 Matches played
03 Goals
08 Assists
08 MVPs
Gladson Awako (30) - Great Olympics
31 Matches played
07 Goals
07 Assists
04 MVPs
Diawisie Taylor (21) - Karela United FC
31 Matches played
18 Goals
07 Assists
04 MVPs
Benjamin Afutu Kotey -Hearts of Oak
29 Matches played
09 Goals
02 Assists
02 MVPs