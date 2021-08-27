You are here: HomeSports2021 08 27Article 1342558

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Afutu, Salifu, Awako and two others nominated for GPL Player of the Season award

Hearts of Oak duo Benjamin Afutu and Ibrahim Salifu and new teammate Gladson Awako and two others have been nominated for the Ghana Premier League Player of the Season award.

The trio will be joined by top scorer Diawisie Taylor and WAFA's Augustine Boakye.

The nominees will be pruned to three players, with the winner announced by the Head Office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30.

According to the Football Association, a brief presentation ceremony will be held on Monday at the office of Electroland Ghana at 6 pm.

The winner of the prestigious award is expected to receive a GHc5000 shopping voucher, an all-expense paid weekend stay at the Alisa Hotel, and a personalized trophy.

Below are the stats of each player:

Augustine Boakye (20) - WAFA SC

29 Matches played

09 Goals

13 Assists

07 MVPs

Salifu Ibrahim (21) - Eleven Wonders & Hearts of Oak

33 Matches played

03 Goals

08 Assists

08 MVPs

Gladson Awako (30) - Great Olympics

31 Matches played

07 Goals

07 Assists

04 MVPs

Diawisie Taylor (21) - Karela United FC

31 Matches played

18 Goals

07 Assists

04 MVPs

Benjamin Afutu Kotey -Hearts of Oak

29 Matches played

09 Goals

02 Assists

02 MVPs