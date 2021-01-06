Press Releases of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: FLOVUG

After election violence in Ghana 2020

FLOVUG

We the Floating Voters Union of Ghana, by the official endorsement of National Democratic Congress (NDC), pledged massive support by way of giving our votes to the party candidates, not forgetting that we are indebted to the peaceful status that we have enjoyed.



Which cannot be overemphasized if we cherish our peaceful co-existence which is the pillar to Democratic maturity, we ought to maintain regardless of whoever wins the election at the end of the day.



We will continue to tout the maintenance of Peace for Ghana as citizens, before, during and after the election without prejudice of whoever becomes the winner.



We are calling on all stakeholders, especially the peace council to speak out; in condemnation of all after election inciting tensions to violence, that has resulted in bloodshed of various degrees some even to the death of the very citizens the same politician seek to rule.



What is the democratic motivational excitement to citizens if politicians will always incite violence, to express and or in an attempt to get their aftermath result grievances evident redress?



We have had seven peaceful transitions of power since the return of democracy almost 30 years ago, as post-electoral grievances have until now been pursued through the courts.



Legal means are always available and inexhaustible to seek redress, for legal resolution which will completely never result in loss of life.

We are insisting that the road map that led to either victory or defeat should be the return route as the only way instead of employing the use of violence.



Ghana election 2020 related violence as at today claimed 5 lives, and constitutionally we do not have any legitimate life lost during democratic events.



From the history of the union of the judging from the assessment of the party manifesto and the personality of the candidate.



Causing mayhem is not the solution to the election result declaration disagreement. As this will affect the future of the Parties in question credibility and democratic election policy, we unequivocally strongly condemn and caution of future consequences.



The True Deciders



To the politicians’ supporters, it is absolutely irresponsible to accept and engage in violence as a means to seek redress.



The politician you’re fighting for will not be charged with vandalization of property and disruption of Peace.



The politician's family and friends are not on the street with you, the vandal or supporters.



If you, the supporter loses your life you cannot be given state burial, but that politician will be given a state burial.



If the political party supporters are patriotic citizens, they will not use violence as a means to achieve their aim.



We will always give 21 man guns salute to Justice, Peace and Equal right to all regardless of political affiliations.



Ghana is the only Country we inherited through the toil and blood of our fathers, therefore there must not be any bloodshed as a result of losing the election.