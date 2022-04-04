After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Odartey Lamptey wins divorce case against ex-wife Gloria Appiah



Court throws out Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife's appeal to own 7-bedroom house



Odartey Lamptey forced to rent for nine years after divore



Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has finally claimed his seven-bedroom apartment from his ex-wife Gloria Appiah after the court gave the latter one month notice to evict the property.



On March 2, 2022, Court ordered Gloria to vacate the apartment after yet another failed appeal to claim ownership of the seven-bedroom apartment as part of her alimony after their divorce.



In an interview with Peace FM, Odartey confirmed has finally claimed the property and will move in the coming days.



"I got a call from my lawyer with about two hours to Ghana's game against Nigeria and he said the one month given to her(ex-wife) is up after the ruling on March 2. So I can go for my keys. I was extremely happy because after nine-year battles in court I have gotten the house. So quickly I organized the to boys go there. But for myself, I will move in this week.



Glory Appiah filed the first appeal in 2017 to own the 7-bedroom house after their much-publicized divorce in 2013. But the appeal was thrown out in 2020.



Unsatisfied Gloria filed another appeal in 2021 at the Court of Appeal but it was thrown out again. This time she was given a month to exit the property.



Currently, Odartey Lamptey has a new wife and has been renting since the divorce.



