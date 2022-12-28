Afriyie Barnieh won’t leave Hearts of Oak for free – Alhaji Akambi

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi has poured cold water on Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's contract extension brouhaha.



The deputy captain of the Black Galaxies will see his contract with the Phobians expire in the coming days as clubs chase him for his signature.



It is said the former Black Satellites captain has attracted interest from clubs in Europe and on the African continent.



But according to Akambi, the hierarchy of the Phobians are working tirelessly to extend the contract of the attacker.



He asserted the 2022 World Cup star will not leave the club for free.



“We are still talking to the representatives of Afriyie Barnieh, very soon we will arrive at a deal. Barnieh will never leave Hearts for free.”



The forward was part of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the just-ended 2022 World Cup, where the four-time African champions exited the group stage.



Afriyie Barnieh is currently with the Black Galaxies as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.