Afriyie Barnieh starts, Wakaso benched: How Black Stars could line up against Chile

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana return to action in the early hours of Tuesday, June 14, 2022 against the La Roja of Chile in the 2022 Kirin Cup.



Otto Addo’s men were handed a 4-1 defeat by the Blue Samurais in the game played on Friday, June 13, 2022.



Tuesday’s game presents an opportunity for coach Otto Addo and his charges to return to winning ways and give Ghanaians confidence ahead of the World Cup.



As we preview the game which will be played at 6:15 am on Tuesday, GhanaWeb gives you a predicted a line up.



Manaf Nurudeen



Lawrence Ati-Zigi had his day against the Japanese and shipped in four goals in the match.



With the games serving as auditions for the World Cup, we expect goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen to be also handed a start and justify his inclusion in the Black Stars.



Manaf Nurudeen plays for KAS Eupen and could have his day against Chile.



Andy Yiadom



Andy Yiadom failed to impress against Japan but with him being the only right back in the team’s camp, Otto Addo will have no choice to start him against Chile.



Alternatively, Otto Addo could for a three-back and drop him to the bench.



Baba Rahman



There are two left backs in the Black Stars camp and one of them played against Japanese. Hearts of Oak full-back Dennis Korsah made his Ghana debut on Friday.



Baba is expected to return to the line up tomorrow in a left wing back role.



Daniel Amartey



Amartey unusually struggled against Japan but being the most experienced centre back in the team’s camp, he is expected to maintain his place in the team.



He could line up against Seidu at the back.



Alidu Seidu



The right back was one of three centre backs against Japan and is likely to stay in the role for the Chile game.



He has another chance to make a claim for a place in the World Cup.



Edmund Addo



The midfielder was given an unusual role as a centre back against Japan and he was unable to cope.



With Wakaso lacking match fitness, he could return to his preferred role against Chile.



Fatawu Issahaku



The young talented winger is failing to impress, especially under Otto Addo.



In the two AFCON qualifiers, Fatawu struggled and his form was not different when he came on against Japan but tomorrow he could be in the starting eleven.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



The Hearts of Oak midfielder was a second-half substitute against Japan but could be handed a rare start on Tuesday.



Afriyie Barnieh is one of the most highly-rated players in the GPL and could go to the world cup.



Felix Afena-Gyan



The AS Roma forward came on in the second half against Japan but could be in for a start against Chile.



Against the South Americans, the strength and hold up play of the young forward could come in handy.



Mohammed Kudus



Kudus is the engine of them team, and much, as his performance like most players was poor against Japan, he is set to retain his place in the Black Stars team for Chile.



He has scored in two of his last three Ghana games and if they are going to score, it will come from him.



Andre Ayew



On the left flank, could be Andre Ayew who was one of few players who did well against Japan.



The skipper could swap place with Kudus on Issahaku on the flanks.



