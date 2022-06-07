Afriyie Barnieh is more skillful than Afena Gyan – Charles Taylor

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Charles Taylor has expressed his displeasure about lack of playing time for local players in the Black Stars.



Players who ply their trade in the domestic top-flight struggle to earn call up into the national team in recent times.



The latest squad released by Otto Addo for AFCON qualifiers and Kirin Cup had only two players from the Ghana Premier League but they were excluded from the matchday squad.



However, Taylor, who believes Afriyie Barnieh is more skillful than the AS Roma star has expressed displeasure about his lack of game time.



“Afriyie Barnieh is more skillful than Afena Gyan. I would start Barnieh if I were to be the head coach of the Black Stars”



Meanwhile, Barnieh who was dropped from the Black Stars trip to Angola for Central Africa Republic clash has been recalled for the Kirin Cup in Japan.