Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Afriyie Barnieh is a national asset, would’ve been my first choice player as Black Stars coach - Karim Zito

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Coach Karim Zito described Ghanaian player Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as a national asset who must be closely monitored.

Karim Zito openly stated that if he were the coach of Ghana’s senior national team, Afriyie Barnieh would be the first player he would have chosen.

Zito went on to say that the boy’s potential is incredible and that he deserves a spot on the national team.

He was speaking on the Total Sports Review show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with Kwabena Gyasi Andrew aka KG.

He was speaking about Black Galaxies’ victory over Nigeria in the first leg of the upcoming Chan tournament, which will be held in Algeria in 2023.

The Black Galaxies won the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium, with Afriyie Barnieh, the Hearts of Oak talisman, on the scoresheet.

Since joining the Chan team, his performance has been a phenomenon, according to the coach.

