Afriyie Barnieh has all the qualities to play for Black Stars - Abdul Salam

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup



2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Ghana drew in Group H of FIFA World Cup





New Edubiase FC owner, Abdul Salam, has said Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has all the attributes to play for the Black Stars.



Abdul Salim believes the former Ghana-U20 skipper should be included in the Black Stars squad to help the young forward develop.



According to Abdul Salam, Daniel Afriyie poses all the qualities to be part of the senior national team and therefore deserves a place in the team.



"They should give this young striker, Barnieh the chance to the World Cup. We have to give him the chance to learn. Afriyie Barnieh is very good. He is a fantastic player. He is very fast. He is having all the qualities," he told Original FM.



He suggested that the Hearts of Oak forward should be included in the squad fr the World Cup because he is capable of giving the country goals.



"We have to take him to the World Cup. He is capable of scoring in every game," he added.



Barnieh led the Black Satellites to win the double in 2020, clinching the WAFU Zone B U-20 Tournament and the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.



This season for Hearts of Oak, Barnieh is the club's height scorer with 8 goals



The defending Premier League champions sit 3rd on the league table with 43 points after 27 matches played so far.



Ghana at the World Cup have been drawn in Group H World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.