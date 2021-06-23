Afriyie Barnieh eyeing Champions League football with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie has hinted that they will win the ongoing Ghana Premier League to play in the CAF Champions League next season.



The Phobians have been impressive under Samuel Boadu in the second half of the season.



After 29 matches played, the FA Cup winners sit on top of the league log with 53 points, same as Asante Kotoko with a goal difference separating the two sides.



And according to the CAF U-20 Youth Championship winner, their objective is to win the ultimate to be able to play in the Champions League next season.



"We want to win the Premier League and that is the objective for this season and we are slowly getting there.



"I want to play in the Caf Champions League next season and by that, we have to win the league title



"I know it will not come easy but we will work as a team to achieve it," he told GTV Sports Plus.



