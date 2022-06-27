Afriyie Barnie reminds me of myself in my prime - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has said the dazzling style and turning up on big occasions traits of Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie, remind him of his prime.



Afriyie Barnieh has become the talk of the town after scoring a brilliant deft touch-winning goal in Hearts' 2-1 win over Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



Taylor said the former Black Satellites captain makes him reminisce about his heydays.



“Afriyie Barnie reminds me of myself in my prime," Taylor said on Angel TV.



The former Hearts of Oak forward further detailed how Barnieh's easy-looking goal is difficult to pull off.



"The goal he scored yesterday was quite difficult for any player to score. The run & technique was excellent and if this goal had been scored by a player in Europe, he’d have been all over in the media,” he added.



Kweku Charles Bismark Taylor Asampong joined Hearts of Oak in 2000, spending three years in rainbow colours.



Taylor had his success in football at Hearts Oak, where he won almost all major trophies available.



He the Ghana Premier League back-to-back-to-back from 2000 to 2002. He won the FA cup in 2000, CAF Champions League in 2000, and CAF Super Cup in 2000.



On top of the trophies, he was phenomenal down the wing, every defender's nightmare. The fans nickname him 'the terror'.



Although, Barnieh does not have Taylor's quick feet, in his own way he is a cut in the throat for defenders.





