Afrikicks Charity Foundation calls on Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The members of the American-based charity organisation, Afrikicks has called on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif on Monday 6th June, 2022 at the Ministry.



In his welcome remarks, the Minister expressed his delight to collaborate with the organisation to improve sports development through the provision of sportswear and equipment.



He noted that the organisation had made donations to the Osu Children's home, Malata and other vulnerable people in the society to help improve their lives.



He mentioned that he has a personal initiative to donate one million footballs to various communities and schools across the country to support young talents which will have a huge impact on their lives.



On his part, the Founder of Afrikicks, Oumarou Iddrissa said their philosophy was “Ubuntu” which is a belief in the universal bond of sharing and the principle of caring for each other's well-being.



Adding that, there are more donations Africkicks charity can do to support needy individuals.



Mr. Iddrissa used the opportunity to call on other people in the diaspora to emulate their initiative

to help deprived communities or organizations back home in Ghana.



The team are set to make assorted donations ranging from dresses sports wears and equipment to the deprived communities in the North East Region.