Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Africans on social media go wild over 'racist' comments by Napoli owner

Some Africans on social media have reacted angrily to a statement by the owner of Italian side Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis that he will not sanction the purchase of an African player unless the player signs an agreement withdrawing from the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Aurelio De Laurentiis has stepped on the toes of Africans with his claim that Napoli will not host any African player.

“I told them, lads, don’t talk to me about Africans anymore,” De Laurentiis said during the streamed event, according to Football Italia.

“I love them, but either they sign something confirming they’ll back out of playing the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available! We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others," the Napoli President added.

His comment has infuriated some Africans on social media who hold that the Italian is being racist.

They are demanding a quick reaction from Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Cameroon’s Anguissa who are the only two African players currently on the books of Napoli.

Interestingly, however, Laurentiis comment has an endorsement from some Africans who believe that investors are right to complain about their investments.

They hold that the Confederation of African Football should alter the period of the AFCON to suit the European calendar.































