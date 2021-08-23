You are here: HomeSports2021 08 23Article 1338967

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: goal.com

Africans hail Mohammed Salisu as better than Maguire

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu did not miss an opportunity to make a statement about his quality when his Southampton side held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

In the matchday two fixture at Saint Mary’s, the centre-back put up an arguable Man of the Match display to help the Saints snatch a point against the Red Devils.

He featured for the duration of the game, his highlight undoubtedly a goal-line clearance to deny United an early opener.

Earlier this week, Ghana coach CK Akonnor offered an explanation for the 22-year-old’s absence from international duty, revealing the defender was not yet ready to commit himself to the Black Stars.

