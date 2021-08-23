Africans hail Mohammed Salisu as better than Maguire

Salisu's Wall was just like the Jericho wall in this match



Good afternoon @ManUtd fans — Ebo Appiah (@eboapp) August 22, 2021

Ghanaian born Mohammed Salisu performance was so superb at the defence of Southa mpton against Man U



Salisu is better than 80million pounds Harry Maguire — Kwesi Koomson KK4SHORT (@KKk4short) August 22, 2021

Salisu MOTM, what a player — #21 (@emman_a1) August 22, 2021

Mohammed Salisu was immense today

I counted three goal saving clearances. Well done. — Babátúndé (@ShaqmanX) August 22, 2021

Salisu is better than Maguire and Lindelof in my books — Don ???????? (@Opreisi) August 22, 2021

Salisu pocket Bruno, martial and co. Nobody is hyping this boy enough. He single handedly gave Southampton a point. — ???????????????????????????? ✞???????????????? ???????????? (@fineboytunde_) August 22, 2021

Salisu dey ball like he be the highest paid CB in the league. Come on man — ???? (@fokin_louie) August 22, 2021

Mohammed Salisu deserves the MoTM.

Solid display by the Ghanaian central defender. — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) August 22, 2021

Salisu be the only good CB Ghana go fit get in the next 5 years. — Bonsam Tremendous (@mufasane) August 22, 2021

Ah so the salisu dem say he nor fi play black stars nu that? — Hafiz (@LastAdamz) August 22, 2021

Ghana can build a good defence line around Salisu (i.e. if & when he decides to play for us ????). He has impressed me everytime I've watched him. — Kofi Kwarteng (@kba_LFC) August 22, 2021

Amazing performance Mohammed Salisu

But we have sakawa GFA so he will never play for Black Stars — Mr Arsenal???????? #WeTaya (@mikaogh2) August 22, 2021