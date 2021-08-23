Africans hail Mohammed Salisu as better than Maguire

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021
Source: goal.com
Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu did not miss an opportunity to make a statement about his quality when his Southampton side held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday. Salisu's Wall was just like the Jericho wall in this match Ghanaian born Mohammed Salisu performance was so superb at the defence of Southa mpton against Man U Salisu MOTM, what a player Mohammed Salisu was immense today Salisu is better than Maguire and Lindelof in my books Salisu pocket Bruno, martial and co. Nobody is hyping this boy enough. He single handedly gave Southampton a point. Salisu dey ball like he be the highest paid CB in the league. Come on man Mohammed Salisu deserves the MoTM. Salisu be the only good CB Ghana go fit get in the next 5 years. Ah so the salisu dem say he nor fi play black stars nu that? Ghana can build a good defence line around Salisu (i.e. if & when he decides to play for us ????). He has impressed me everytime I've watched him. Amazing performance Mohammed Salisu You watch Salisu and you understand why he was restricted last season. Great talent but still needs time to fully adapt to the PL
In the matchday two fixture at Saint Mary’s, the centre-back put up an arguable Man of the Match display to help the Saints snatch a point against the Red Devils.
He featured for the duration of the game, his highlight undoubtedly a goal-line clearance to deny United an early opener.
Earlier this week, Ghana coach CK Akonnor offered an explanation for the 22-year-old’s absence from international duty, revealing the defender was not yet ready to commit himself to the Black Stars.
Below are some of the best social media reaction after Sunday’s game.
