Africans celebrate Sadio Mane after Bayern splashed his name on stadium

Mane signs for Bayern from Liverpool



Tweeps hail how Bayern celebrate their news acquisition



Mane's name splashed across Allianz Arena



The sports news headlines of June 22, 2022; were dominated by the eventual signing of Sadio Mane for German giants Bayern Munchen.



From his arrival at the airport through to the initial media recordings and his unveiling at the club's Allianz Arena, updates and photos of Mane in his new colours flooded social media platforms.



The reviews of how Bayern and the German Bundesliga was welcoming the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, winner; pointed to the love and respect that the Senegal international had garnered over the years.



Later in the evening, the club pulled off a last minute piece of praise for the former Liverpool man when they splashed his name across the outer walls of the Allianz Arena.



That single action attracted a fresh round of praise for the player and the club.



In his first interview as a Bayern player, Mane said he did not think twice before accepting to sign for the German giants.



Mane signed a three-year deal with the Bavarians after agreeing to leave the Six-time UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool FC – a decision he took after this year’s final.



The 30-year-old Senegalese and would super star has explained why he joined the Six-Time Champions League winners.



“As a player, you always represent your country. We Senegalese always try to represent our colors in the best possible way. Of course I want to make everyone proud in my home country,” said the now ex-Liverpool player.



See some celebratory tweets below:





Here's how my new club in Europe is welcoming the man who sent me there. pic.twitter.com/gzgTJxtqBY — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) June 22, 2022

Bayern lights up Allianz Arena for MANÉ ????✨



Things we love to see. ???? pic.twitter.com/arVWwdfHdc — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) June 22, 2022

Allianz Arena tonight lit up with “Mane” written across it.



You can feel how happy they are to have landed Sadio. He must be so happy. pic.twitter.com/hTwIvINjPx — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) June 22, 2022

Bayern welcomes Sadio Mane to Germany by lighting up Allianz Arena with his name. A King arrived in Germany! pic.twitter.com/HNLwVfDluB — uMashonisa_ZA  (@uMashonisa_ZA) June 23, 2022