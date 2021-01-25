Press Releases of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: African Youth Climate Hub

African Youth Climate Hub launches an incubation program for green start-ups

AYCH is based at the Hassan II International Center for Environmental Training

The African Youth Climate Hub (AYCH), an African Youth climate platform, today formally called for the application to its Climate Start-up Incubation Program promoting sustainable development.



AYCH as a partnership between the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, OCP Group and YOUNGO (Children and Youth Constituency to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) was launched by Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, at the Climate Action Summit chaired by the United Nations SecretaryGeneral in New York in September 2019.



This new Hub brings the voice and actions of young Africans to the forefront, boosting their leadership for climate protection and sustainable development. Based at the Hassan II International Center for Environmental Training, the academic arm of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection the African Youth Climate Hub connects young people on a digital platform and supports their initiatives.



The incubation program, an essential priority of the African Youth Climate Hub, is to be run jointly by Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and the Hassan II International Center for Environmental Training to spur entrepreneurship and foster the emergence of new talent. This program aims at facilitating the development of innovative green businesses in Africa, combating climate change and promoting sustainable development. Businesses to emerge from the Hub shall place social and environmental considerations on an equal footing to economic drivers.



This program will offer the start-ups a customized six-month program during which they will benefit from practical and tailored support as well as workshops empowering them with the means to successfully execute projects and convert ideas into viable technological prototypes. A training program will enable young entrepreneurs to absorb key aspects of law, strategy, marketing and communication, psychology, technology and climate knowledge, among others, essential to their success.



AYCH will incubate 10 projects driven by young Africans in this first edition. To apply, candidates are invited to connect to youthclimatehub.org, download the incubation offer, create an account and submit their projects directly online. The deadline to apply is February 5th.



About The African Youth Climate Hub



The African Youth Climate Hub (AYCH) is based at the Hassan II International Center for Environmental Training under the Air and Climate program of the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment.



The AYCH aims to address and amplify the voice and actions of young people, first and foremost African youth. It seeks to provide a positive forum for exchange and practical support for young Africans both in terms of skills and knowledge and in terms of entrepreneurship and green employment opportunities.



The initiative brings together the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, OCP Group, and YOUNGO (Children and Youth Constituency to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change).