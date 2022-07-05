African Super League begins in August 2023

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe on Sunday, July 3, announced that the Executive Committee has resolved that the African Super League will kick off in August 2023 and will be launched in Tanzania in August 2022.



Details, including the official name, will be unveiled at the launch event.



The competition will breathe new life into African club competition. Winners and participants of the inaugural African Super League will receive significant prize monies and the proceeds from the tournament will include substantial solidarity payments to all 54 CAF Member Associations.



During last year’s Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt, the 54 Member Associations unanimously voted to go-ahead with the competition and gave a mandate to the President and the Executive Committee to lead the implementation of the competition.



Dr Motsepe said: “The decision has now been taken to implement the CAF Super League. It will start in August 2023 and we will launch it during CAF’s 44th Ordinary Assembly in Tanzania on August 10. We have been inundated with investors and sponsors, who are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and to make it even more powerful.”



FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, attended today’s CAF Executive Committee and Dr Motsepe thanked the FIFA President for his support with the establishment of the African Super League.



"We will be engaging with stakeholders over the next few weeks to discuss the mechanics of the tournament and will release further details shortly," said Dr Motsepe.



"A significant amount of the money from the CAF Super League will be invested back into African football and part of the process involves giving $1 million every year to every one of CAF’s 54 Member Associations as a contribution to football and youth development.



"We also want to look to increase the prize money for the men’s and women’s CAF Champions Leagues."