African Super League: Hearts, Kotoko and other giants could miss out?

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are both bona fide African football royalty.



The former have won the Champions League (in 2000), the Confederation Cup (in 2004) and the Super Cup (in 2001), having previously twice been defeated CafCL finalists.



Kotoko have achieved even more success, winning the biggest prize in the African club game in two separate decades while also reaching the final on five other occasions.



The latter, however, haven’t even reached the group stage since 2006, while Hearts’ best days are also long in the past.



Could either of these giants really command a spot in the Super League?



Kaizer Chiefs



They were Caf Champions League finalists as recently as 2021, but Chiefs were only 26th in the latest Caf club rankings—which would leave them outside of the top 20-24 places which may provide the Super League qualifiers.



Having failed to qualify for Caf competitions in 2022-23, it’s tricky to see how Chiefs will make the cut for the inaugural Super League.



However, can the Confederation of African Football really launch this new project without one of the continent’s franchise players?'



Orlando Pirates



Having also failed to miss out on Caf competitions for the coming season, Pirates also find themselves in harm’s way when it comes to qualification for the maiden Super League.



As things stand, they’re currently 22nd in the Caf five-year ranking—which could put them in contention for the tournament—but if those teams beneath them impress in the coming season, could Pirates plummet in the classement?



If Pirates do make it—but Chiefs don’t—how would this go down in Soweto?





ASEC Mimosas



Legendary Ivorian heavyweights, ASEC are the dominant force domestically and launched the careers of some of the greatest African players in history.



As things stand, they’re currently 28th in the Caf five-year ranking, which leaves them in jeopardy when it comes to the Super League.



However, they’ve qualified for the 22-23 Champions League, so have an opportunity in the campaign to come to boost their coefficient.





Gor Mahia



Five places below ASEC in the Caf five-year ranking, Gor Mahia are the grandest club in Kenyan football history, and a genuine East African giant.



It remains to be seen how many clubs from the region will make the inaugural Super League, although Dr Patrice Motsepe will surely be keen to ensure participation from all areas of the continent in order to avoid accusations of the tournament being North African-heavy.



Gor, with their massive fanbase, would be a valuable addition, but will their recent on-field performance cost them?







Rivers United



Enyimba, currently sitting 17th in the Caf five-year ranking, appear well placed to secure a spot in the maiden Super League to represent the Nigerian top flight.



What about newly crowned NPFL champions Rivers United?



They’ve romped to the Nigerian title this term, and will take their place alongside Plateau United in the 22-23 Champions League.



However, currently sitting down in 48th in the Caf ranking, they may have too much ground to make up on the top 20…regardless of whether they retain their crown next term.