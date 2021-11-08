African Sports Centre launches 2021 Ghana Premier league report

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC) has launched the third edition of the Ghana Premier League Report on Thursday.



The report, which focuses on consumer behavior in relation to revenue opportunities, provides data and insight into Ghana’s elite topflight.



The virtual event is the first-ever launch of the report, which is turned from an annual publication to a biennial release from this year.



“The GPL Report, which looks at consumer behavior in relation to revenue opportunities in the Ghana Premier League, is very dear to us as it stands among our top contributions to the development of our elite league and indeed the greater socio-economic front as a nation,” ASC CEO Prince Narkortu Teye said in his welcome address.



“This year’s GPL Report stands as the most-capital intensive project we have undertaken in our history as a company while making use of a record least number of days and data collectors during our time out in the field nationwide.



“It is our hope that all players of the football ecosystem and beyond harness this business intelligence report to the highest level, and use it as a guide to inform decisions and strategies in various ways.”



Among the key findings of the report, as presented by ASC Project Coordinator Ewurama Kakraba-Ampeh, was a registered high (60%) but decreased (14%) football interest among respondents, with males and millennials the most dominant of the interested group.



A slight decline (2%) in general awareness and a more significant fall (18%) in followership of the Ghana Premier League was recorded.



Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama is the new star attraction of GPL, replacing Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan who emerged top of respondents’ choice in 2020, while fewer people (34%) would choose to watch a GPL game over a European league game, a contrast to 2020 finding where a majority of respondents (56%) preferred GPL.



In a series of updates provided by the company, the GPL Report becomes a biennial production with a release every two years, in a move which “allows enough time for planning in-between projects, allows for the derivation of maximum value from each production and allows enough time between measurement of report parameters”.



Mr. Teye explained that “the decision to turn the GPL Report into a biennial publication will facilitate expansion plans of exploring other markets in Africa,” adding that “while there will consequently be no 2022 release, we have something even bigger in the pipeline in Ghana next year.



Also, the company announced an upcoming webinar with the Johan Cruyff Institute for Sport to “further explore findings of the GPL Report and its applied relevance to the Ghanaian football ecosystem”.