Africa will benefit most should World Cup be hosted every two years - CAF President

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

President of Confederations of African Football [CAF], Patrice Motsepe has backed calls for the FIFA World Cup to be held every two years instead of four years.



The proposal to play the Mundial every two has generated a lot of debate globally with some former players and current players rejecting the idea.



Former Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger, who is leading the charge has been criticized for the plan.



UEFA have also opposed the proposal citing that the football calendar is packed and hosting the World Cup every two years will only put pressure on the footballers and also take away the beauty of the competition.



However, Motsepe, who is in Ghana speaking to the media declared his support for the proposal.



According to him, Africa stands to benefit financially if the competition is held biennially.



“Side by side with the Super League is to have a World Cup every two years. African football must be put in a fundamental position to benefit financially,” he said.



“I am very clear in my mind that one of the biggest beneficiaries of football every two years is the developing world,” Motsepe said.