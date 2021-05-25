Africa Day 2021: Zimbabawe, Mali and oda kontrris wey dey celebrate di day with public holiday

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Kontries around di continent dey celebrate Africa day 2021.



Di day na to mark di day dem form di Organisation of African Union wey later turn to di African Union as we know today.



Dem bin form di join bodi for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia capital for May 25, 1963.



Dis year, di African Union put di theme of di day as The AU Year of the Arts, Culture And Heritage: Levers for Building di Africa Wey We Want".



According to di AU, events wey kontries one celebrate di day with dis year suppose include:





Arts and Culture;





Health, Wellness and Post COVID-19 Response;





African Languages;





History and Oral Traditions; and





Heritage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)





Zimbabwe

Happy #AfricaDay to all Africans celebrating across the continent!



It was a true honour to today unveil the statue of liberation heroine #MbuyaNehanda.



Her legacy is an inspiration to all Zimbabweans and all Africans ???????? pic.twitter.com/qt4RSlvxEp — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) May 25, 2021

Also dis year, ogbonge actor and DJ Idris Elba dey follow YouTube and MTVBase Africa to host Virtual African Day concert to mark di day.E go feature Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay, Teni and odas to perform but oda ogbonge pipo like Angelique Kidjo, Smauel Eto'o and Busta Rhymes go show face.So far, all 55 kontris for di joinbodi dey celebrate di holiday but na only Nine get am as public holiday.Dis year as part of events to mark di day, Zimbabwe President Emmanuel Mnangagwa unveil di statute of 19th century war hero, Charwe Nyakasikana wey dem bin later change her name to Mbuya Nehanda. She be spirit medium wey bin lead di first resistance for di kontri against colonial forces.