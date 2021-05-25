Africa Day 2021: Zimbabawe, Mali and oda kontrris wey dey celebrate di day with public holiday

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 25 May 2021
Source: www.bbc.com
Kontries around di continent dey celebrate Africa day 2021.
Di day na to mark di day dem form di Organisation of African Union wey later turn to di African Union as we know today.
Dem bin form di join bodi for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia capital for May 25, 1963.
Dis year, di African Union put di theme of di day as The AU Year of the Arts, Culture And Heritage: Levers for Building di Africa Wey We Want".
According to di AU, events wey kontries one celebrate di day with dis year suppose include:
Happy #AfricaDay to all Africans celebrating across the continent!— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) May 25, 2021
It was a true honour to today unveil the statue of liberation heroine #MbuyaNehanda.
Her legacy is an inspiration to all Zimbabweans and all Africans ???????? pic.twitter.com/qt4RSlvxEp