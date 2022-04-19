Africa Cup of Nations Draw: Who are the top seeds?

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: goal.com

Senegal



Reigning champions after winning the title earlier this year, Senegal are already looking like hot contenders for next year’s crown as well.



By then, they will have the experience of playing in the World Cup…again…behind them.



Morocco



World Cup qualifiers who reached the quarter-finals in Cameroon, Vahid Halilhodzic has remained in the post, despite discontent among supporters and various members of the playing staff.



Nigeria



The Super Eagles will be desperate to bounce back after missing out on the World Cup, but theirs is a muddled set-up, with questions about the head coach’s role and the general running of the set-up in light of an abject playoff double-header defeat by rivals Ghana.



Egypt



Another team to have missed out on Qatar, the Pharaohs are the most successful side in Afcon history.



2023 might be a golden—final—opportunity for Mohamed Salah, one of the continent’s greatest players, to leave his mark in the Nations Cup.



Tunisia



World Cup-bound North Africans who fell in the quarters at the last Nations Cup, they rarely miss out on the Afcon, and look unlikely to do so this time around.



Cameroon



Enjoying something of a renaissance this year, coupling bronze at the Afcon with World Cup qualification, and will be massively boosted by that last-gasp victory over Algeria in qualifying.



Algeria



Champions in 2019, but Algeria are enduring a difficult year, with Afcon failure coupled with missing out on the World Cup.



Still, there’s immense quality—and experience—in their ranks, and it wasn’t that long ago that the Fennecs were enjoying a record-breaking undefeated streak.



Mali



Pushed Tunisia close in World Cup qualification, only to fall short.



Ivory Coast



Guaranteed to qualify as hosts, but the Ivory Coast will still take part in the qualifying campaign.



Burkina Faso



Impressed many by reaching the semi-finals of the Nations Cup, but appear one of the weaker sides in Pot One.



Ghana



Made up for a dismal Nations Cup by qualifying for Qatar ahead of Nigeria, and the Black Stars appear to have momentum on their side as they look to finally end their wait for an African crown.



DR Congo



The only seeded team to have missed out on the 2021 Nations Cup, the DRC have the quality to ensure they don’t miss out again.



