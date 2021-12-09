Africa Cup of Nations – 65 years of top football

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: cafonline.com

In 30 days, all the world’s eyes will be on Cameroon as the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 will be played from 9 January to 6 February 2022.



The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, also known as AFCON or CAN (Coupe d'Afrique des Nations), is the flagship football tournament in Africa organized by Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF).



It was first held in 1957 in Sudan with three teams (Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia) participating.



The participating teams’ number increased gradually with time to become four in 1962, six in 1963, eight starting from 1968, twelve from 1992, sixteen from 1996 (only 15 played in 1996 and 2010), till reaching 24 teams starting from 2019 edition in Egypt.



A total of eighteen (18) countries hosted the competition, with two editions being co-hosted: 2000 (Ghana and Nigeria) and 2012 (Gabon and Equatorial Guinea).



With 32 editions being played till the moment, fourteen (14) teams have been crowned with the title. Egypt is the most successful nation in AFCON history, winning the tournament seven times.



Edition Hosts Champions



1957. Sudan Egypt



1959. Egypt Egypt



1962. Ethiopia Ethiopia



1963. Ghana Ghana



1965. Tunisia Ghana



1968. Ethiopia DR Congo



1970. Sudan Sudan



1972. Cameroon Congo



1974. Egypt DR Congo



1976. Ethiopia Morocco



1978. Ghana Ghana



1980. Nigeria Nigeria



1982. Libya Ghana



1984. Cote d'Ivoire Cameroon



1986. Egypt Egypt



1988. Morocco Cameroon



1990. Algeria Algeria



1992. Senegal Cote d'Ivoire



1994. Tunisia Nigeria



1996. South Africa South Africa



1998. Burkina Faso Egypt



2000. Ghana-Nigeria Cameroon



2002. Mali Cameroon



2004. Tunisia Tunisia



2006. Egypt Egypt



2008. Ghana Egypt



2010. Angola Egypt



2012. Gabon-Equatorial Guinea Zambia



2013. South Africa Nigeria



2015. Equatorial Guinea Cote d'Ivoire



2017. Gabon Cameroon



2019. Egypt Algeria