Africa Beach Volleyball Championship postponed to March 2022

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: GNA

The African Beach Volleyball which was scheduled to take place in January next year, has been postponed to March the same year.



Mr. Paul Kudjo Atchoe, President of the Ghana Beach and Volleyball Association revealed this latest development to GNA Sports in an interview.



He explained that the postponement was due to participating teams having challenges with their travels due to COVID-19.



He said the new date for the championship which would serve as a qualifier for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is March 25 - 28, 2022.



Mr. Atchoe, who also doubles as the first Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), mentioned that he could not confirm the number of countries that would take part in the event because entries had not been closed but was optimistic that not less than 10 countries would participate in the event.



He also assured Ghanaians that the national volleyball team, Black Spikers, who are currently ranked third on the continent are ready for the championship and would ‘host and win’.