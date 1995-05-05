Media commission reaffirms support for a free media

General News of Friday, 5 May 1995

The National Media Commission has reaffirmed its staunch support for freedom of expression in a free media. It, however, insisted that whilst regarding freedom of the press as a human right, the public's right to know also implies responsibility since the two are complimentary for real democracy.



These are contained in a statement signed by Nana Essilfie-Conduah, Executive Secretary of the commission in Accra yesterday to commemorate World Press Freedom Day, which falls today. The day is set aside to appreciate press freedom and its gains throughout the world. The statement acknowledged that since 1992, there has been a developing free media climate in the country but pointed out, however, that evidence for the media sustaining the trend looks increasingly shaky and worrisome.



It said the commission recognises that there are on the one hand problems like the spiralling costs of newsprint, production and equipment and poor pay for newsmen and women confronting the media which need to be addressed. On the other hand, it said, the public has expressed concern about the performance of the media generally, adding that "the commission has, on its own, noted editorial lapses, especially the decline of language in new and comments. The statement also expressed concern about the failure of private business to see the potential in media investments.



"We regard private business involvement in the press as a great source fo widening the environment of free speech", it stated, adding that this will enrich and diversify the expression of ideas and the sharing of thoughts in open debate in the country's fledgling democracy. "The commission salutes all journalists wishes them many more commemorative years, but appeals to them to use part of the celebration of the day, reflecting on how best to make their work warmly fruitful", the statement concluded.



