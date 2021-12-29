Afena-Gyan won't be replaced if he turns down Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

If AS Roma player Felix Afena Gyan refuses to join the Black Stars in Doha, no player would be called up to replace him.



Gyan was included in the Black Stars' 30-man provisional squad for the Afcon last month, which raised football fans' hope that the AS Roma youngster will attend the pre-tournament training camp.



According to reports, the player won't be honouring the invitation and the Black Stars coach also will not put any player in his spot.



Afena Gyan has previously snubbed an offer to play in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and South Africa.



The Black Stars is currently camping in Doha, Qatar with 7 outfield players and two goalkeepers.



A friendly game with a Qatar-based club was cancelled due to the number of players in camp.