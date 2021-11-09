'Afena-Gyan will join the Black Stars' - Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

• Henry Asante Twum has said Felix Afena-Gyan will honour the Black Stars call-up



• He said the GFA deals with the clubs of the respective players and not their representatives



• A total of 28 players have been invited to camp



Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association denied reports that AS Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, has declined the Black Stars invitation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Felix Afena-Gyan was named alongside FC Sherriff midfielder Edmund Addo as the new debutants in the Black Stars but reports in the media space claimed that the AS Roma will not honour the Ghana invitation per the directive of his representatives.



But Henry Asante Twum has insisted that Felix Afena-Gyan will honour his country’s call-up and join his teammates for the Ethiopia and South Africa games.



He stated that the Ghana Football Association deals with the clubs of the individual players and not their representatives.



“If it is from the manager, then I am sorry because we don’t deal with managers or relatives of the players. We deal with only the clubs,” he continued.



“When we decide to invite a player, we send official communication to the clubs, and if the player isn’t able to honour the invitation due to an injury or any other concerns, the club will write to us with reasons why the player can’t be released.”



“As far as I am concerned, AS ROMA has not written to us about any misgivings they have about the invitation of the player. So, we are expecting Afena-Ohene Gyan to join us."



“Roma has not sent any information relating to a knee injury or anything of the sort, so if it is anything to go by, then I should be very positive, and I am confident to say that he is one of the players we are expecting and, hopefully, by the close of the day he should expect him. However, if there’s anything the club ought to communicate to us, I am sure they’ll communicate appropriately,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.







