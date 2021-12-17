Afena-Gyan to miss Atalanta clash over 'misconduct' and 'non-regulatory behaviour'

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan will miss AS Roma's trip to Atalanta on Saturday, December 18, 2021, after receiving a red card against Spezia last Monday.



The 18-year-old has been suspended by the Italian football disciplinary committee for misconduct and non-regulatory behaviour.



"A double yellow card for misconduct against an opponent and for non-regulatory behaviour on the pitch," a statement from the Italian league read.



Afena-Gyan was bizarrely sent off after celebrating a goal which was eventually ruled out because he controlled the ball with his hand first.



The youngster has been a revelation in Serie A this season, scoring two goals in four matches for the Giallorossis.



Afena-Gyan was just returning to the squad after missing two games because Of COVID-19.



He joined AS Roma early this year, and was with the Primavera side before manager Jose Mourinho promoted him to the first team after seeing the potential in the teenager.