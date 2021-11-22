Afena-Gyan's mother 'so proud' after her son hits brace for AS Roma

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021
Felix Afena-Gyan scores two goals to give AS Roma a win over Genoa
Felix Afena-Gyan celebrates historic moment with his mother
Afena becomes first player born in 2003 to score in Serie A
Juliet Adubea, the mother of AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan, has celebrated her son after the latter scored a brace to aid Roma in a late 2-0 win over Genoa.
Gyan tilted the game that was scoreless in Roma's favour with two goals in the last 8 minutes of the match.
The teenager was subbed on, on the 74th minute to replace ELdor Shomurdov. Gyan put Jose Mourinho's side in front after 8 minutes with a beautiful first-time placement from just inside the box. He grabbed his brace inside additional with a stunning curler from outside the box.
After an impressive show, the 18-year-old celebrated his unforgettable moment with his mother on Twitter.
He tweeted: "I LOVE YOU MUM @juliet_adubea.Your prayers keep me going. This is for You.
Forza #ASRoma ❤Yellow heart"
A reply his mother reads- "I LOVE U SON Can’t thank God enough’ u ‘re a HEROE IM really proud of u God bless u so very much once again ‘I LOVE u MORE’"
Felix Afena Gyan has become the first player born in 2003 to score in the Serie A.
I LOVE U SON— Adubea Juliet (@juliet_adubea) November 21, 2021
Can’t thank God enough’ u ‘re a HEROE IM really proud of u God bless u so very much once again ‘I LOVE ❤️❤️❤️u MORE’