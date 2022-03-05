Afena-Gyan returns to AS Roma first team after being punished for partying at nightclub

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena-Gyan reportedly storms nightclub



Mourinho punishes Afena-Gyan



Afena-Gyan starts training



Ghanaian attacker, Felix Afena-Gyan has returned to AS Roma first team after days of training with the team’s youth side.



The 19-year-old was reported to have been demoted to the AS Roma U19 side as punishment for visiting a nightclub with his friends while recovering from an injury.



However, the player was spotted back in training with the senior team. The player was involved in training and could be in action this weekend.



Afena-Gyan could come on in the game against Atalanta in the Italian Serie A.



The 19-year-old caught the eye of manager Jose Mourinho when he was handed a debut in the AS Roma senior team in October 2021.



Afena-Gyan has so far scored two goals in 12 league games this season for his Italian club.



Representatives of Afena-Gyan have denied the player ever going to a nightclub to party.



According to Arthur Legacy was only made to train with the junior team to help him recover from the injury.