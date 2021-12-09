Afena Gyan not ready for AFCON now – Agent

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena Gyan's agent turned down his 1st Black Stars call-up



Coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to name the squad for AFCON



Afena Gyan is on a development project at AS Roma



Agents of AS Roma player Felix Afena Gyan do not want him to be included in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



Afena Gyan was handed a call up to the national team for the final group game of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, but his agent, Oliver Arthur, declined the request.



With coach Milovan Rajevac expected to name his squad for the AFCON, which commences in January, it remains to be seen if the player will be invited for the tournament.



Although there is a history of young players capping for the Black Stars at a young age, Oliver Arthur believes his player is not ready yet.





"For AFCON, I can't say he is ready now, AFCON is for two months, and it's a long time," Oliver Arthur told Joy FM.



He added, "I think we need to see the progress and how it goes. All I'm saying is that the boy needs a little bit of development before he will be fully ready for the national team."



Milovan Rajevac is in Europe scouting for players ahead of the AFCON 2021.



