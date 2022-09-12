Afena-Gyan makes Cremonese debut in draw against Atalanta

Sports News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan made his debut for Cremonese, who drew 1-1 away to Atalanta.



Afena-Gyan came on as a substitute and played 22 minutes as Cremonese frustrated the Bergamo club at the Gewiss Stadium.



Merih Demiral's strike in the 74th minute was cancelled out by Emanuele Valeri four minutes later as the two sides shared the spoils.



The 19-year-old signed a permanent deal with Cremonese from AS Roma during the summer transfer window, but he had to wait two weeks for his first minutes.



Cremonese sporting director Simone Giacchetta praised the youngster last week.



"It is already a heritage of the Cremonese, it is 2003 that is in the national team and will play the world championship, young people like him in Italy there are only Scalvini and Miretti," he said as quoted by TUTTOmercato.



"As in his case we have made many operations outright because the Cremonese in this category he wants to stay and we have players who can be resources for the future," he added.



Afena-Gyan is expected to get more play time at Cremonese ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He has been included in Ghana coach Otto Addo's squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



