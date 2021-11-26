Afena-Gyan is the future but we must not rush him - Asamoah Gyan cautions

Sports News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Legendary former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says that AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan is the future of the Black Stars but the nation must be cautious and not rush the young striker.



He says he has watched all his matches this season for Italian Serie A and admits that he is a very good player but needs time to develop.



Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana all-time top scorer with 51 goals has cautioned the handlers of our Black Stars to be patient and integrate the youngster into the team at the right time.



The 18-year-old AS Roma striker turned down an invitation to play for Ghana during the last round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.



"He is a very good player," Gyan admitted in an interview with Asempa FM.



"I have watched all his games he has played and I think he is the future for the Black Stars but we must admit that he is young and we must not rush him.



"Let us allow him to join the team at the right time. He has been impressive but rushing him into the Black Stars will not be helpful.



"I think he not joining the Black Stars was based on bad intension because I think he wants to develop himself and stay focused as well but I believe he will surely the team at the right time with proper integration," he added.



The talented striker dominated headlines in Italy and around the world with his brace against Genoa in the Italian Serie A match.



He came into the game from the bench for only his third game all from the bench since making his debut this season against Cagliari.



