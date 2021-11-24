Afena-Gyan is not ready for the Black Stars - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Black Stars all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan has said Ghanaian prodigy Felix Afena-Gyan needs time to be ready to play for the Senior National team.



Afena-Gyan has dominated headlines in the past few days after he climbed off the bench to score twice for AS Roma in a 2-0 win over Genoa.





Gyan became the first player born in 2003 to score in the Serie A. The 18-year-old was invited by Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers this month. But the youngster failed to honour the invitation.



In an interview with Asempa FM Asamoah Gyan advised that Afena-Gyan should not be rushed.



“I don’t think we have to rush Afena-Gyan. Whenever he comes on, he makes an impact but, he needs time to play consistently, start games, build confidence then he’ll be ready for the national team.” he said as quoted by talksportgh.com



Currently, Afena has been promoted to the AS Roma first team by head coach Jose Mourinho.