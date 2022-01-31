Afena-Gyan is fastest player in Italian Serie A for January

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Ghana and AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has been adjudged as the paciest player in the Italian Serie A.



The 19-year-old striker beat off fierce competition from Juventus and Columbia winger Juan Cuadrado and Italy and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile.



Afena-Gyan burst onto the scene in the Italian Serie A in October last year in a match against Cagliari where he grabbed a brace and has since been in and out of the team.



In the month of January, the Ghanaian striker played in matches against Juventus, Cagliari and Lecce in the Italian Serie A.

The young striker clocked a speed of 35.6 km/h ahead of Lazio’s Ciro Immobile who raked 35.3 km/h and Juventus Juan Cuadrado, who clocked 33.4 km/h.



Afena-Gyan has so far made nine appearances in the Italian top tier and netted two goals for the Giallorossi.