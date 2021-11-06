'Afena-Gyan is a young player with a lot of prospects' – Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

The head coach of the Ghana national team, Milovan Rajevac, has described Black Stars' new boy Felix Afena-Gyan as a young player with a lot of prospects.



The teenager who was recently handed his senior debut at AS Roma has been included in the latest Ghana squad to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches this month.



Explaining why he invited Felix Afena-Gyan, Milovan Rajevac said the attacker merits his chance after earning the trust of top world football manager Jose Mourinho.



“I believe the people from AS Roma and [Jose] Mourinho is a famous coach, he’s known for his accomplishments in his career, [and] if they are assured to give him a chance, [then] we also believe he is good for the Black Stars],” the Ghana coach said last Thursday.



Milovan Rajevac added, “For example, [in their] the last match, he played against AC Milan and came on in the second half, and if they think [he’s good for opportunities, then we believe too].



“He’s a young player and he definitely has prospects and by his performance, he is a promising talent. So why shouldn’t we be assured [about him]?”



Meanwhile, reports coming in is that Felix Afena-Gyan will not be allowed by AS Roma to honour the Black Stars invite.