Afena-Gyan chooses Shatta Wale's 'On God' track during AS Roma team presentation

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan, made a captivating entrance into Stadio Olimpico during the official introductory ceremony of AS Roma players for the 2022-23 season to fans.



Each player was required to choose a song that will be played during the presentation which took place on Sunday, August 7, 2022.



Afena-Gyan walked out of the dugout to the tune of Shatta Wale’s ‘On God’ track while appreciating fans.



His movement towards the centre of the pitch to join his teammates who had earlier been introduced was interspersed with the forward attempting dance moves and trying to murmur the lyrics of ‘On God’.



The introduction ceremony was done as a precursor to a charity match which was played in front of over 60,000 fans between AS Roma and Ukraine club, Shakhtar Donetsk – a match they eventually lost by five goals to nil.



Afena–Gyan played a part of the game when he was substituted in the 80th minute.



Watch video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







