Afena-Gyan among 7 Cremonese players on international duty

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan is one of seven Cremonese players who will be on national team duty during the international break.



The FIFA international break begins this weekend as players leaves their clubs to represent their countries.



Issahaku and six other players were called up by their respective national teams and accepted the invitation to represent them this month.



But Chiriches, who was handed Romania call up will have to remain in Cremona after picking up injury in Cremonese clash with Lazio last weekend.



Afena-Gyan who joined the Serie A newcomers from Roma in the summer has been handed Ghana call up for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday, September 23 in France before Nicaragua on September 27 in Spain.



