GNAT against using children in commercial activities

Editorial News of Wednesday, 30 May 2001

Source: --

The involvement of schoolchildren in charcoal burning and vegetable farming as well as their patronage of video shows and funerals are militating against the promotion of education in the Dromankese circuit of the Nkoranza District, reports The Accra Mail.



Mr Francis Nkrumah, local Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), said at a forum that the practice, which is very common among junior secondary school students, has resulted in their poor performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). The district education directorate needs to liase with the Nkoranza District Assembly to enact byelaws to check the activities of the schoolchildren, he added.



Mr Nkrumah called for additional teachers to certain schools in the district.



